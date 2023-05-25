Full Java Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

The strongest and biggest IT company in South Africa is looking for Full Stack Developers to join their dynamic team

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

Java

EE

Spring

Test Framework

E2E

Javascript

HTML5

CSS

UI Framework

Coding

Azure

AWS

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Biggest IT Company in South Africa is looking for Full Stack Developers with extensive experience in Java

can also send cv’s to [Email Address Removed] or phone on [Phone Number Removed];

