A well-established company is recruiting for a
FUNCTIONAL SPECIALIST
RANDBURG
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to be accountable for the provision of support to internal and external stakeholders on all queries logged with the sub-division by following the standard operating processes, to resolve queries end-to-end
What you will need?
- Diploma in Business Management
- Min 2 years’ experience in the Medical Aid industry
Desired Skills:
- queries
- technical
- medical aid