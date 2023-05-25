Functional Specialist

May 25, 2023

A well-established company is recruiting for a
FUNCTIONAL SPECIALIST
RANDBURG

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to be accountable for the provision of support to internal and external stakeholders on all queries logged with the sub-division by following the standard operating processes, to resolve queries end-to-end

What you will need?

  • Diploma in Business Management
  • Min 2 years’ experience in the Medical Aid industry

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • queries
  • technical
  • medical aid

