Functional Specialist – Gauteng Randburg

A well-established company is recruiting for a

FUNCTIONAL SPECIALIST

RANDBURG

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to be accountable for the provision of support to internal and external stakeholders on all queries logged with the sub-division by following the standard operating processes, to resolve queries end-to-end

What you will need?

Diploma in Business Management

Min 2 years’ experience in the Medical Aid industry

Please send your cv and supporting to

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

queries

technical

medical aid

