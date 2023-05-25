ICT Senior Support Systems Developer

Senior Support System Developer

R 500 000 – R 600 000

We are on the hunt for an experienced Support System Developer with extensive experience in the Financial Services and/or Retail sector/s. The ideal candidate will seek to provide technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective. You will maintain system components and ensure reliable deployment of new features, and work with development teams to resolve complex issues; and manage the design, building and sustainability of in-house applications.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree/Diploma

5 to 8 years experience

C# .Net, TSQL, Agile Methodology, MS Communication

Exposure to SSIS, ASP .Net, SSRS, MS SharePoint, System Architecture

Experience in Financial Services industry

Desired Skills:

C# .Net

TSQL

Agile Methodology

MS Communication

