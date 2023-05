Integration Developer (Software Engineer) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an Integration Lead. This is a 6 month contract with possibilities of a permanent conversion.

Technical Competencies:



Write Code

Agile Development

Application Support

Design Patterns

DEVOPS

Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

Software Containers

Testing (unit, regression, integration)



Requirements:

Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions (5 – 7 years).

Proven experience in modern engineering practices i.e. dev ops, agile etc., Proven experience across multiple, broad IT Engineering disciplines, with demonstrated specialisation in at least one (8 – 10 years).

Minimum Qualifications:

BSc Comp Science, B.Com Informatic

Certificate in a programming language or cloud computing

Desired Skills:

Integration

Devops

Agile

