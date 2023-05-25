IOS Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company in Pretoria seeks a well-versed iOS Developer to join their team. You will develop and maintain the company’s innovative hearing health platforms on the iOS platform, ensuring code is generated that is to specification, neat, accurate and scalable. Work will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading our hearing aid solutions platform, as well as providing guidance from an iOS best practice perspective for products in the rest of the company. Work might also include mentoring other iOS developers. You must have a Diploma and/or degree in IT / Engineering / Programming and 5 years’ experience as an IOS Developer.

DUTIES:

Application Planning and Development

Be involved in the planning, design, and development of first-to-market hearing aid iOS applications.

Take personal ownership for projects as well as contributing to platform-based products.

Work from wireframes, iOS applications or specification documents to develop high quality iOS applications.

Experience in development architectures such as MVVM.

Work alongside fellow mobile developers to help maintain the current application suite.

Follow best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining a high quality, clean, auditable, and manageable system.

Attend meetings alongside the project lead with stakeholders for requirement analysis and feedback purposes.

Institute analytics into applications and report on app usability to project lead.

Monitor app usability and crash logs and ensure bug fixes are deployed as soon as possible.

Project Planning and Capacity Management

Estimate accurate completion timelines for projects for use by the project lead in capacity planning,

Provide input into the requirements documentation and assist in work breakdown to draft a proper timeline to plan the schedule and what is required,

Manage time and tasks effectively to complete tasks in the correct order of priority,

Manage time and tasks effectively to complete tasks on time.

Liaise effectively with other team members and backend engineers to ensure timeous completion of integration and the coming together of mobile applications and the required back-end system.

Track tasks and timing on JIRA.

Contribution to Team

Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code.

Communicate and collaborate with current team to solve problems and discuss best programming practices.

Contribute to team development efforts towards successful project delivery.

Contribute innovative ideas to project and application plans and roll outs.

Communicate effectively with team lead.

Communicate effectively with team members and internal stakeholders, using communications channels appropriately.

Take personal ownership for projects and products.

Quality Management and Compliance

Ensure continued improvement and upkeep on existing applications.

Ensure compliance with QMS frameworks for CE certification.

Ensure products are developed accurately (i.e. according to spec).

Ensure products are developed efficiently (i.e. according to best practice and on time).

Ensure testing is completed according to specifications.

Manage release schedule and release notes for iOS applications in collaboration with team lead.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education (essential): National Senior Certificate

Minimum education (desirable): Diploma and/or degree in IT / Engineering / Programming

Minimum applicable experience (years): 5 years as an iOS Developer

Required nature of experience:

Experience in native iOS (SWIFT) development specifically.

Strong knowledge of iOS development and its supporting systems.

Proficient in SWIFT (Minimum 3 years’ experience)

Good development practices utilising modern design patterns.

A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles.

Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks available and integration experience.

Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support.

Experience with RESTful API integration.

Well versed in Git.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment.

Basic knowledge of Objective-C.

Atlassian JIRA software experience is beneficial.

Good understanding of RxSwift would be advantageous.

Good understanding of Bluetooth on iOS would be advantageous.

COMMENTS:

