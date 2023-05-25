IT Infrastructure Specialist at Adcorp BLU – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Infra Specialist required to support the IT Team

Desired Skills:

Matric

Microsoft Server 2012

Microsoft Server 2008

Microsoft Server 2003

Microsoft Active Directory

Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft Roles – DNS – DHCP – NPS – Print – IIS – WDS – WSUS – Terminal Services

System Center Configuration Management Experience

Systems Center Operations Manager Experience

Microsoft Office Suite (All Versions)

SQL

Vmware

Windows 10 – 8 – 7 – Vista – XP – 2000 Experience

TCP/IP Networks

Routing & Switching (WAN & LAN)

Storage Area Network (SAN) – HP EVA and NETAPP

Anti-Virus Solutions (Symantec)

Backup Solutions (Backup Exec)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Certificate

Institute of Chartered IT Professionals

