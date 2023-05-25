IT Infrastructure Specialist at Adcorp BLU

May 25, 2023

Infra Specialist required to support the IT Team

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • Microsoft Server 2012
  • Microsoft Server 2008
  • Microsoft Server 2003
  • Microsoft Active Directory
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Microsoft Roles – DNS – DHCP – NPS – Print – IIS – WDS – WSUS – Terminal Services
  • System Center Configuration Management Experience
  • Systems Center Operations Manager Experience
  • Microsoft Office Suite (All Versions)
  • SQL
  • Vmware
  • Windows 10 – 8 – 7 – Vista – XP – 2000 Experience
  • TCP/IP Networks
  • Routing & Switching (WAN & LAN)
  • Storage Area Network (SAN) – HP EVA and NETAPP
  • Anti-Virus Solutions (Symantec)
  • Backup Solutions (Backup Exec)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Recruitment
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Certificate
  • Institute of Chartered IT Professionals

