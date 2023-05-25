IT Infrastructure Specialist at Adcorp BLU

Infra Specialist required to support the IT Team
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Microsoft Server 2012
- Microsoft Server 2008
- Microsoft Server 2003
- Microsoft Active Directory
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Microsoft Roles – DNS – DHCP – NPS – Print – IIS – WDS – WSUS – Terminal Services
- System Center Configuration Management Experience
- Systems Center Operations Manager Experience
- Microsoft Office Suite (All Versions)
- SQL
- Vmware
- Windows 10 – 8 – 7 – Vista – XP – 2000 Experience
- TCP/IP Networks
- Routing & Switching (WAN & LAN)
- Storage Area Network (SAN) – HP EVA and NETAPP
- Anti-Virus Solutions (Symantec)
- Backup Solutions (Backup Exec)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Certificate
- Institute of Chartered IT Professionals