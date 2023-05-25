IT Technician

May 25, 2023

Our Client is looking for an IT Technician to assist with keeping the IT environment up to date as required.

Responsibilities:

  • IT Maintenance for the company
  • Server knowledge and maintenance
  • Ensuring backups run correctly daily
  • Running backup restores monthly
  • Ensuring printers are running smoothly
  • Ensuring LAN and WAN is working at all times
  • Escalating any issues
  • Operating System, Antivirus, Firewall, other requirements
  • Monthly reports, backup reports
  • Assigning equipment to staff timeously (printers, PCs, mobile phones)
  • Ensuring company process and procedures is followed at all times
  • Help desk support

Requirements:

  • Matric/ Grade 12/ National Senior Certificate
  • Diploma or Degree advantageous
  • 2 years’ experience (minimum) as a mid-level IT Support Technician
  • Microsoft Operating systems
  • Servers
  • Networking WAN / LAN and wireless backups
  • Advanced troubleshooting
  • Hardware installation, remote troubleshooting, remote support
  • SAGE – advantageous
  • Strong Customer Service
  • Ability to work with diverse cultural and professional backgrounds
  • Strong project management, multitasking, and decision making skills
  • Application of advanced computing skills
  • Good Administration and time management skills
  • Conflict management skills
  • Good communication, interpersonal and listening skills
  • Knowledge of data information management systems
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Meticulous with good attention to detail
  • Self-motivated with an ability to take the initiative and work without supervision
  • Task orientated, results focused and accountable

Desired Skills:

  • WAN
  • LAN
  • Microsoft Operating Systems
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Backups
  • Reporting
  • Printers
  • Customer Service
  • SAGE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Well established company with Branches in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Learn more/Apply for this position