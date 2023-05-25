IT Technician

May 25, 2023

DUR001838 IT TECHNICIAN – Durban, KZN

Purpose of the job:
To install and configure computer hardware and be the primary point of contact for IT support.

Required Qualifications

  • IT tertiary qualification
  • Qualification in Microsoft Office Packages (advantageous)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in a mid-level IT support role.
  • Knowledge of server maintenance, operating systems, firewalls etc.
  • Ensure data backups are run correctly.
  • Ensure printers, LAN and WAN works at all times.
  • Provide remote support and troubleshooting.
  • Knowledge of data information management systems and Microsoft Operating Systems.

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Good communication, listening and interpersonal skills.
  • Strong project management, multitasking, and decision-making skills.
  • Good Administration and time management.
  • Conflict management skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Meticulous with good attention to detail.
  • Self-motivation, ability to take initiative and work without supervision.

Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

