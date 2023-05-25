IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Jacobs

Our Client is looking for an IT Technician to assist with keeping the IT environment up to date as required.

Responsibilities:

IT Maintenance for the company

Server knowledge and maintenance

Ensuring backups run correctly daily

Running backup restores monthly

Ensuring printers are running smoothly

Ensuring LAN and WAN is working at all times

Escalating any issues

Operating System, Antivirus, Firewall, other requirements

Monthly reports, backup reports

Assigning equipment to staff timeously (printers, PCs, mobile phones)

Ensuring company process and procedures is followed at all times

Help desk support

Requirements:

Matric/ Grade 12/ National Senior Certificate

Diploma or Degree advantageous

2 years’ experience (minimum) as a mid-level IT Support Technician

Microsoft Operating systems

Servers

Networking WAN / LAN and wireless backups

Advanced troubleshooting

Hardware installation, remote troubleshooting, remote support

SAGE – advantageous

Strong Customer Service

Ability to work with diverse cultural and professional backgrounds

Strong project management, multitasking, and decision making skills

Application of advanced computing skills

Good Administration and time management skills

Conflict management skills

Good communication, interpersonal and listening skills

Knowledge of data information management systems

Ability to work under pressure

Meticulous with good attention to detail

Self-motivated with an ability to take the initiative and work without supervision

Task orientated, results focused and accountable

Desired Skills:

WAN

LAN

Microsoft Operating Systems

Hardware troubleshooting

Backups

Reporting

Printers

Customer Service

SAGE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Well established company with Branches in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

