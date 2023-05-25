IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Jacobs

Our Client is looking for an IT Technician to assist with keeping the IT environment up to date as required.
Responsibilities:
- IT Maintenance for the company
- Server knowledge and maintenance
- Ensuring backups run correctly daily
- Running backup restores monthly
- Ensuring printers are running smoothly
- Ensuring LAN and WAN is working at all times
- Escalating any issues
- Operating System, Antivirus, Firewall, other requirements
- Monthly reports, backup reports
- Assigning equipment to staff timeously (printers, PCs, mobile phones)
- Ensuring company process and procedures is followed at all times
- Help desk support
Requirements:
- Matric/ Grade 12/ National Senior Certificate
- Diploma or Degree advantageous
- 2 years’ experience (minimum) as a mid-level IT Support Technician
- Microsoft Operating systems
- Servers
- Networking WAN / LAN and wireless backups
- Advanced troubleshooting
- Hardware installation, remote troubleshooting, remote support
- SAGE – advantageous
- Strong Customer Service
- Ability to work with diverse cultural and professional backgrounds
- Strong project management, multitasking, and decision making skills
- Application of advanced computing skills
- Good Administration and time management skills
- Conflict management skills
- Good communication, interpersonal and listening skills
- Knowledge of data information management systems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Meticulous with good attention to detail
- Self-motivated with an ability to take the initiative and work without supervision
- Task orientated, results focused and accountable
Desired Skills:
- WAN
- LAN
- Microsoft Operating Systems
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Backups
- Reporting
- Printers
- Customer Service
- SAGE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Well established company with Branches in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.