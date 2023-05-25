IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

DUR001838 IT TECHNICIAN – Durban, KZN
Purpose of the job:
To install and configure computer hardware and be the primary point of contact for IT support.
Required Qualifications
- IT tertiary qualification
- Qualification in Microsoft Office Packages (advantageous)
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in a mid-level IT support role.
- Knowledge of server maintenance, operating systems, firewalls etc.
- Ensure data backups are run correctly.
- Ensure printers, LAN and WAN works at all times.
- Provide remote support and troubleshooting.
- Knowledge of data information management systems and Microsoft Operating Systems.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Good communication, listening and interpersonal skills.
- Strong project management, multitasking, and decision-making skills.
- Good Administration and time management.
- Conflict management skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Meticulous with good attention to detail.
- Self-motivation, ability to take initiative and work without supervision.
Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- IT Technician
- PMB