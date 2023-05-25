IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

DUR001838 IT TECHNICIAN – Durban, KZN

Purpose of the job:

To install and configure computer hardware and be the primary point of contact for IT support.

Required Qualifications

IT tertiary qualification

Qualification in Microsoft Office Packages (advantageous)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a mid-level IT support role.

Knowledge of server maintenance, operating systems, firewalls etc.

Ensure data backups are run correctly.

Ensure printers, LAN and WAN works at all times.

Provide remote support and troubleshooting.

Knowledge of data information management systems and Microsoft Operating Systems.

Behavioural Competencies:

Good communication, listening and interpersonal skills.

Strong project management, multitasking, and decision-making skills.

Good Administration and time management.

Conflict management skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Meticulous with good attention to detail.

Self-motivation, ability to take initiative and work without supervision.

Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

