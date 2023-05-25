Junior IT Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

MANAGE multiple large and complex IT infrastructure projects from inception to completion, within scope, budget, time, and quality as the next Junior IT Project Manager sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will project manage with overall responsibility for the planning, execution, monitoring and control, and closure of projects while co-ordinating installations between vendors, clients and technical teams. You will require Matric/Grade 12 with a relevant Bachelor’s Degree and Project Management Certification with a minimum of 3 years work experience in an ISP environment and 3-5 years working with IT projects. You must also have a solid understanding of networking (non-technical) including fibre, microwave, VLANs, etc. and a basic understanding of IT infrastructure and client/server architectures. You also need to be proficient with MS Projects and Smartsheet.

DUTIES:

Create detailed plans for projects, including project schedule, budget, identifying project goals, setting timelines and identifying resources for the project, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Collaborate with various teams to develop project plans.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Co-ordinate all team members to keep the project objectives on track.

Escalate and resolve issues and risks.

Generate project status reports.

Assist in handover of projects to Operational/Support team.

Responsible for updating and maintaining project documentation throughout the project lifecycle.

Manage the stakeholder engagement through the project lifecycle.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Engage with vendors to ensure orders are placed and implemented on time and within budget.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Essential Matric or Grade 12.

Bachelor’s or appropriate Degree and Project Management Certifications.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3-year experience in ISP environment.

3-5 Years’ experience in IT projects.

Must have a basic understanding of networking (non-technical): fibre, microwave, VLANs etc.

Understands basic IT infrastructure and client/server architectures.

Experience in Project Management tools such as MS Projects and Smartsheet.

Ability to manage and co-ordinate Sales, Technical Teams and Vendors.

Car and Driver’s License.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to prioritise tasks efficiently and effectively.

Must be highly organised.

Time management skills with ability to meet deadlines.

Must be able to work in a team.

Good written and verbal communication

Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Critical thinking and problem solving.

Excellent decision-making and leadership capabilities.

Conflict resolution experience.

Adaptability.

Able to tolerate stress.

COMMENTS:

