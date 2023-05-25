Power BI Developer (KG) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Core purpose of the role

The Business Intelligence Developer participates in building and maintaining a data warehouse design to generate reports on business operations intelligence to aid in business performance monitoring and business decision making. The role also develops, deploys and maintains Business Intelligence solutions. Those include data visualisation and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting and data modelling tools.

Key deliverables and outputs

Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions.

Assist with translating business needs relating to Business Intelligence into technical specifications.

Communicate with nontechnical business users to determine specific business requirements for reports and Business Intelligence solutions.

Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards and aligned to best practice.

Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.

Perform technical troubleshooting, code debugging, and problem solving for existing data warehousing and reporting solutions.

Communicates regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity, security and optimised performance at the application and database level.

Drive and participates in and supports all planning and problem resolution.

Identifies, communicates, and resolves data quality and data reconciliation issues.

Performs independent audits and reviews and validates databases to ensure data integrity.

Works collaboratively with business customers and other IT ops teams to resolve data discrepancies.

Maintains an accurate and comprehensive inventory of data assets, data sources, and reports.

Builds effective partnerships with team members by freely sharing best practices and providing assistance when needed.

Strive to achieve quality service to all internal and external customers.

Internal customers

IT and digital leadership team and employees

Business operations teams

External stakeholders

External customers

IT Service providers

Minimum Requirements:

Academic qualifications

Essential:

Diploma in IT or BTech in IT

Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification

Advantageous:

Certification in Business Intelligence technologies

Postgraduate degree in IT or related field

Knowledge

Essential:

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence technologies

Knowledge of scripting languages

Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries

Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting and warehouse architecture

Good knowledge of databases

Advantageous:

Understanding of ITIL

Exposure to Agile practices

Work experience

Essential:

4 – 7 years practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer

Experience in the following technologies –

4 years’ experience in PowerBI 5 years’ experience in SQL 2 years’ experience in QlikSense 2 years’ experience in QlikView 2 years’ experience in Teradata

Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of Business Intelligence solutions

Advantageous:

Participation in Agile and DevOps squads

Experience in Informatica

Experience in SAP Data Services

Skills

Essential:

Strong communication skills

Well-developed interpersonal skills to build relationships.

Well-developed critical, conceptual, and creative thinking and problem-solving skills to perform in-depth analysis of data and design new Business Intelligence solutions

Excellent mathematical reasoning, analytical and solutioning skills

Strong computer, technology, and systems skills

Ability to work cooperatively with other groups in the Business Intelligence community

Advantageous:

Preference for thinking practically and laterally

Strong inclination for change agility

Preference for team working

Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly

Concern for working within parameters

Concern for communicating clearly

Commitment to maintaining business awareness

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

QlikSense

