Power BI Developer (KG) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Core purpose of the role
The Business Intelligence Developer participates in building and maintaining a data warehouse design to generate reports on business operations intelligence to aid in business performance monitoring and business decision making. The role also develops, deploys and maintains Business Intelligence solutions. Those include data visualisation and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting and data modelling tools.
Key deliverables and outputs
- Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions.
- Assist with translating business needs relating to Business Intelligence into technical specifications.
- Communicate with nontechnical business users to determine specific business requirements for reports and Business Intelligence solutions.
- Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards and aligned to best practice.
- Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.
- Perform technical troubleshooting, code debugging, and problem solving for existing data warehousing and reporting solutions.
- Communicates regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity, security and optimised performance at the application and database level.
- Drive and participates in and supports all planning and problem resolution.
- Identifies, communicates, and resolves data quality and data reconciliation issues.
- Performs independent audits and reviews and validates databases to ensure data integrity.
- Works collaboratively with business customers and other IT ops teams to resolve data discrepancies.
- Maintains an accurate and comprehensive inventory of data assets, data sources, and reports.
- Builds effective partnerships with team members by freely sharing best practices and providing assistance when needed.
- Strive to achieve quality service to all internal and external customers.
Internal customers
- IT and digital leadership team and employees
- Business operations teams
External stakeholders
- External customers
- IT Service providers
Minimum Requirements:
Academic qualifications
Essential:
- Diploma in IT or BTech in IT
- Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification
Advantageous:
- Certification in Business Intelligence technologies
- Postgraduate degree in IT or related field
Knowledge
Essential:
- Working knowledge of Business Intelligence technologies
- Knowledge of scripting languages
- Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries
- Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting and warehouse architecture
- Good knowledge of databases
Advantageous:
- Understanding of ITIL
- Exposure to Agile practices
Work experience
Essential:
- 4 – 7 years practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer
- Experience in the following technologies –
- 4 years’ experience in PowerBI
- 5 years’ experience in SQL
- 2 years’ experience in QlikSense
- 2 years’ experience in QlikView
- 2 years’ experience in Teradata
- Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of Business Intelligence solutions
Advantageous:
- Participation in Agile and DevOps squads
- Experience in Informatica
- Experience in SAP Data Services
Skills
Essential:
- Strong communication skills
- Well-developed interpersonal skills to build relationships.
- Well-developed critical, conceptual, and creative thinking and problem-solving skills to perform in-depth analysis of data and design new Business Intelligence solutions
- Excellent mathematical reasoning, analytical and solutioning skills
- Strong computer, technology, and systems skills
- Ability to work cooperatively with other groups in the Business Intelligence community
Advantageous:
- Preference for thinking practically and laterally
- Strong inclination for change agility
- Preference for team working
- Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly
- Concern for working within parameters
- Concern for communicating clearly
- Commitment to maintaining business awareness
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- QlikSense