Project Manager (Construction)

Our Client needs a skilled and experienced Project Manager who is a great communicator, solutions-focused and adaptable. The purpose of the role is to plan, execute, and finalise projects according to Group and client requirements. This includes acquiring resources; coordinating the efforts of team members, consultants, or contractors to deliver projects according to plan; setting deadlines and communicating with the respective stakeholders both internally and externally ensuring that the projects stay on budget, schedule and making the necessary adjustments to meet new requirements.

Requirements:

Degree or equivalent diploma in Engineering or Project Management or Construction Management

Certifications in Project Management such as SACPMP, PMP® will be an advantage.

5 years’ minimum direct work experience in a project management capacity, including all aspects of project development and execution

Experience through the full project life cycle (initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project).

Valid driver’s licence and own vehicle

Strong familiarity with project management software, MS Projects, MS Office suite of software

Working knowledge of construction contracts such as JBCC

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to write effectively in English and furnish reports and to prepare business development materials including proposals

Strong interpersonal skills

Demonstrated experience in team management

Must have International Project Management and have successfully managed and completed complexed projects internationally specific to Agriculture

Responsibilities:

Direct and manage project development from beginning to end and comply with ISO requirements procedures

Develop project scope and deliverables that support client business goals in collaboration with all stakeholders

Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

Serve as a point of contact for teams, when multiple units are assigned to the same project to ensure team actions remain in synergy

Liaise with project stakeholders on an on-going basis

Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.

Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and support the appropriate recruitment process

Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel / resources best positioned to complete them

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools

Track project milestones and deliverables

Assign tasks, review work and performance management of direct reports

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyse results, and troubleshoot problem areas

Ensure that projects meet agreed upon standards and expectations

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises and devise contingency plans

Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

Identify and manage potential risks and liabilities of multiple projects

Desired Skills:

PMP

JBCC

MS Projects

Construction Project Management

Project management

Project resources

Timelines

Report Writing

Presentation Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position