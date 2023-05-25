Project Manager (Construction) – Gauteng Midrand

Our Client needs a skilled and experienced Project Manager who is a great communicator, solutions-focused and adaptable. The purpose of the role is to plan, execute, and finalise projects according to Group and client requirements. This includes acquiring resources; coordinating the efforts of team members, consultants, or contractors to deliver projects according to plan; setting deadlines and communicating with the respective stakeholders both internally and externally ensuring that the projects stay on budget, schedule and making the necessary adjustments to meet new requirements.
Requirements:
- Degree or equivalent diploma in Engineering or Project Management or Construction Management
- Certifications in Project Management such as SACPMP, PMP® will be an advantage.
- 5 years’ minimum direct work experience in a project management capacity, including all aspects of project development and execution
- Experience through the full project life cycle (initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project).
- Valid driver’s licence and own vehicle
- Strong familiarity with project management software, MS Projects, MS Office suite of software
- Working knowledge of construction contracts such as JBCC
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to write effectively in English and furnish reports and to prepare business development materials including proposals
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Demonstrated experience in team management
- Must have International Project Management and have successfully managed and completed complexed projects internationally specific to Agriculture
Responsibilities:
- Direct and manage project development from beginning to end and comply with ISO requirements procedures
- Develop project scope and deliverables that support client business goals in collaboration with all stakeholders
- Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents
- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion
- Serve as a point of contact for teams, when multiple units are assigned to the same project to ensure team actions remain in synergy
- Liaise with project stakeholders on an on-going basis
- Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.
- Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and support the appropriate recruitment process
- Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders
- Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel / resources best positioned to complete them
- Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team
- Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path
- Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools
- Track project milestones and deliverables
- Assign tasks, review work and performance management of direct reports
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations
- Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyse results, and troubleshoot problem areas
- Ensure that projects meet agreed upon standards and expectations
- Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises and devise contingency plans
- Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project
- Identify and manage potential risks and liabilities of multiple projects
Desired Skills:
- PMP
- JBCC
- MS Projects
- Construction Project Management
- Project management
- Project resources
- Timelines
- Report Writing
- Presentation Skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree