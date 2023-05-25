Project Manager (Construction) – Gauteng Midrand

May 25, 2023

Our Client needs a skilled and experienced Project Manager who is a great communicator, solutions-focused and adaptable. The purpose of the role is to plan, execute, and finalise projects according to Group and client requirements. This includes acquiring resources; coordinating the efforts of team members, consultants, or contractors to deliver projects according to plan; setting deadlines and communicating with the respective stakeholders both internally and externally ensuring that the projects stay on budget, schedule and making the necessary adjustments to meet new requirements.

Requirements:

  • Degree or equivalent diploma in Engineering or Project Management or Construction Management
  • Certifications in Project Management such as SACPMP, PMP® will be an advantage.
  • 5 years’ minimum direct work experience in a project management capacity, including all aspects of project development and execution
  • Experience through the full project life cycle (initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project).
  • Valid driver’s licence and own vehicle
  • Strong familiarity with project management software, MS Projects, MS Office suite of software
  • Working knowledge of construction contracts such as JBCC
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to write effectively in English and furnish reports and to prepare business development materials including proposals
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Demonstrated experience in team management
  • Must have International Project Management and have successfully managed and completed complexed projects internationally specific to Agriculture

Responsibilities:

  • Direct and manage project development from beginning to end and comply with ISO requirements procedures
  • Develop project scope and deliverables that support client business goals in collaboration with all stakeholders
  • Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents
  • Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion
  • Serve as a point of contact for teams, when multiple units are assigned to the same project to ensure team actions remain in synergy
  • Liaise with project stakeholders on an on-going basis
  • Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.
  • Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and support the appropriate recruitment process
  • Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel / resources best positioned to complete them
  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team
  • Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path
  • Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools
  • Track project milestones and deliverables
  • Assign tasks, review work and performance management of direct reports
  • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations
  • Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyse results, and troubleshoot problem areas
  • Ensure that projects meet agreed upon standards and expectations
  • Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises and devise contingency plans
  • Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project
  • Identify and manage potential risks and liabilities of multiple projects

Desired Skills:

  • PMP
  • JBCC
  • MS Projects
  • Construction Project Management
  • Project management
  • Project resources
  • Timelines
  • Report Writing
  • Presentation Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

