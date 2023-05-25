Project Manager IT

Our client based in Centurion is looking for a Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Minimum qualification Required:
- Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role
- Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects in the banking industry
- Must have implemented IT software application project within the banking or related
- Must have implemented Application related Project
Pre- Requisite requirement
- Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.
- Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business
- Previous experience in engaging and managing cross departmental project.
- Previous experience in managing banking project or related.
- Professional Project Management Certification (PMI, PMBOK/ related)
The following will be an added advantage:
- Professional Project Management Certification
Email updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IT software application
- Application Projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree