Project Manager IT

May 25, 2023

Our client based in Centurion is looking for a Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum qualification Required:

  • Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role
  • Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects in the banking industry
  • Must have implemented IT software application project within the banking or related
  • Must have implemented Application related Project

Pre- Requisite requirement

  • Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.
  • Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business
  • Previous experience in engaging and managing cross departmental project.
  • Previous experience in managing banking project or related.
  • Professional Project Management Certification (PMI, PMBOK/ related)

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Professional Project Management Certification

Email updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • IT software application
  • Application Projects

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

