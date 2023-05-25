Project Manager IT – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Centurion is looking for a Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum qualification Required:

Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role

Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects in the banking industry

Must have implemented IT software application project within the banking or related

Must have implemented Application related Project

Pre- Requisite requirement

Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.

Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business

Previous experience in engaging and managing cross departmental project.

Previous experience in managing banking project or related.

Professional Project Management Certification (PMI, PMBOK/ related)

The following will be an added advantage:

Professional Project Management Certification

Email updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT software application

Application Projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

