Rail refurbishment Project Manager

The Project Manager for the repair of rolling stock is responsible for leading and coordinating the repair and maintenance of rolling stock. They will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the work of subcontractors, managing subcontractor contracts and performance, and ensuring that subcontractor work is integrated with the overall project plan and that any issues are resolved in a timely manner to ensure the timely repair of rolling stock. Specific responsibilities include:

QUALIFICATION AND REQUIREMENTS:

A bachelor’s degree in engineering, construction management, business administration, or a related field.

Experience in managing projects related to the repair of rolling stock, including experience in managing budgets, schedules, and teams.

Knowledge of project management methodologies, such as Lean, Six Sigma Agile or Waterfall.

Strong leadership and problem-solving skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong analytical and critical-thinking skills.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Experience in managing and overseeing subcontractors

Familiarity with relevant laws and regulations related to the repair of rolling stock

Knowledge of safety regulations and standards in the repair of rolling stock

Flexibility and adaptability to handle a variety of tasks and changing priorities.

Desired: Project management professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI)

Responsibilities:

Developing project plans and timelines for the repair of rolling stock, including setting goals and objectives, determining tasks and deadlines, and identifying resources needed.

Managing project budgets for the repair of rolling stock and ensuring that projects stay within financial constraints.

Assembling and leading project teams for the repair of rolling stock, including recruiting and training team members, and managing and motivating team members throughout the project.

Identifying and selecting subcontractors for the repair of rolling stock, and ensuring that they have the necessary qualifications, experience, and resources to complete the work.

Negotiating and managing subcontractor contracts, including setting terms, conditions, and payment schedules.

Monitoring and managing subcontractor performance, including ensuring that subcontractors are meeting quality standards, completing work on time, and staying within budget.

Managing project risks and developing contingency plans to mitigate potential issues during the repair process.

Coordinating and communicating with subcontractors to ensure that their work is integrated with the overall project plan and that any issues are resolved in a timely manner.

Communicating project status and progress to stakeholders, including senior management, clients, and project team members, and ensuring that stakeholders are aware of the progress of the repair.

Ensuring that the repair of rolling stock meets quality standards and are completed on time and within budget.

Identifying and implementing process improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness in the repair process.

Managing and tracking subcontractor invoices and ensuring that payments are made in a timely manner.

Managing and resolving disputes or conflicts that may arise between the main contractor and subcontractors during the repair process.

Managing project documentation, including project charter, scope statement, project schedule, status reports, and final project report for the repair of rolling stock.

Continuously monitoring and reporting on project progress, and taking corrective action as necessary to ensure project success and timely repair of rolling stock.

Ensuring that subcontractors comply with safety regulations and standards, and taking corrective action if necessary.

key requirements:

A minimum of 5-7 years of experience in project management, with a focus on the repair of rolling stock.

Proven track record of successfully managing projects related to the repair of rolling stock, including experience in managing budgets, schedules, and teams.

Experience in managing and overseeing subcontractors.

Experience in working with transportation systems such as trains, buses or other vehicles

Knowledge of project management methodologies, such as Lean, Six Sigma Agile or Waterfall, and experience in applying these methodologies to projects.

Experience in working with stakeholders such as clients, senior management, and team members to ensure that projects are completed on time, within scope, and within budget.

Experience in identifying and mitigating project risks, and experience in developing contingency plans.

Experience in managing and monitoring project progress, and experience in taking corrective action as necessary to ensure project success.

Experience in managing and tracking subcontractor invoices, and experience in ensuring that payments are made in a timely manner.

Experience in resolving disputes or conflicts that may arise between the main contractor and subcontractors during the repair process.

Experience in managing and implementing process improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness in the repair process.

Experience in ensuring compliance with safety regulations and standards in the repair of rolling stock

Desired Skills:

project management

leadership

repair and refurbishment of rail

