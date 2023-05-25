Senior Data Engineer (12 Month Contract) (Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A well-established Software Engineering & QA Consultancy based in Johannesburg is actively looking for a Senior Data Engineer. This role involves the crucial tasks of developing and maintaining SQL Databases. To excel in this position, the ideal candidate should possess a B.Sc. degree in electronic and/or Computer Engineering or a related field. Furthermore, they must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the data engineering domain, with a strong command of SQL, proficiency in Python (preferably with pyspark experience), and an additional advantage would be familiarity with Data Warehousing, particularly Azure Synapse.

DUTIES:

Development and maintenance of SQL Databases

Development of data engineering and data analysis pipelines and solutions in the cloud (Azure)

Ensure DevOps compliance for all data pipelines and workloads.

Ensure development and maintain Power BI reports.

Documentation of pipelines and databases.

Troubleshooting and support to the Technical Operations team when dealing with production issues.

Contribute to application and systems design in collaboration with the Software Architects.

Provide mentorship and support to junior data engineers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications required:

B.Sc. (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification.

Experience required:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience working within a data engineering environment.

Required Skill set:

Strong SQL skills.

Python and preferably pyspark experience.

Data Lake experience (Azure Data Lake gen 2 experience preferred).

NoSQL database experience (e.g., Cosmos DB, Couch Base, MongoBD, etc.).

Azure Data Factory (ADF) experience or similar.

Debugging and troubleshooting skills.

Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.).

Additional Nice-to-have Skills:

Data Warehouse experience – especially Azure Synapse.

Databricks or Spark experience, with Azure Databricks being preferred.

Data Science and AI/ML experience would be beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

COMMENTS:

