SENIOR FULL STACK SOFTWARE ENGINEER/ARCHITECT @ R1.3M P/A (HYBRID) at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

NEW JOB IN >> An exciting opportunity to join a global name in Financial/ Risk & Tax advisory. They are known for investing in outstanding people of diverse talents and empowering them to achieve more than they could elsewhere

Their work combines advice with action and integrity and they believe that when their clients are stronger, so they are. The current need is for a Senior Full Stack Software Engineer/Architect who is innovative, wants to learn, and thinks across different languages

Key experience includes:

+10 years’ experience in software design, architecture, development, testing and maintenance

Proficiency in Azure, Linux, Kubernetes, Docker, Shell, C#, ASP.NET Core, Python, Angular, Git (DevOps CI/CD)

Machine Learning and Blockchain experience would be advantages

Scoping and budgeting of projects

Management of a team

Strong leadership

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering (Software, Financial, etc.), Mathematics, Statistics or Physics

Technological certifications are a plus e.g., Cloud certification

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Azure

Docker

