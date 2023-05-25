Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

The biggest IT company in South Africa with the most advanced Core Stack Available to people in the IT sector is looking for Java Developers with coding experience
Must have clouding experience (AWS, Azure, etc)
Must be able to work in an Agile Methodology
DevOps experience
Desired Skills:
- java
- Javascript
- J2EE
- EE
- AWS
- AZURE
- SPRING
- REACT
- HTML5
- CSS
- ANGULAR
- DOCKER
- KUBERNETES
- INTEGRATION
- GITHUB
- GITLAB
- TERRAFORM
- ANSIBLE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The biggest IT company in South Africa is looking for Full Stack Java Developers to Join their dynamic team…
Email [Email Address Removed] or ph[Phone Number Removed]; if you have the required skills