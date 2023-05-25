Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

The biggest IT company in South Africa with the most advanced Core Stack Available to people in the IT sector is looking for Java Developers with coding experience

Must have clouding experience (AWS, Azure, etc)

Must be able to work in an Agile Methodology

DevOps experience

Desired Skills:

java

Javascript

J2EE

EE

AWS

AZURE

SPRING

REACT

HTML5

CSS

ANGULAR

DOCKER

KUBERNETES

INTEGRATION

GITHUB

GITLAB

TERRAFORM

ANSIBLE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Email [Email Address Removed] or ph[Phone Number Removed]; if you have the required skills

