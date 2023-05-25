Senior SAP PP Consultant

Description:

Responsible for setup and installation of technical systems, applications, or process designs for client’s purchased or outsourced technology and business process solutions.

Works directly with the client to manage initial access, map and transfer data, create process documentation, and train or coordinate training for client users.

Tests and troubleshoots functionality of installed systems; identifies and documents technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution.

Provides feedback based on client experiences to product and professional services teams for product and process improvements.

May work directly with clients on-site or provide installation support remotely.

Job Description

The Enterprise Applications Consultant brings expertise in PP with S4. This position will be required to perform most of the tasks defined by the project, gathering facts, analysing clients’ requirements, and designing solutions that demonstrate the functionality to support the findings. This individual participates in the planning, design, and implementation for the assigned enterprise applications and/or systems. This position is responsible for testing and troubleshooting the functionality of the installed enterprise applications and/or systems by identifying and documenting technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Works on strategic project tasks.

Engage with clients to gather facts and analyse business requirements, including process.

Participates in the design the solution and demonstrates functional to support the findings.

Engage timely and provide quality consulting to the client.

Assist in the technical preparation of business process workflows and procedures.

Setup test scenarios and assist clients in testing cycles.

Prepare end-user documentation and user manuals.

Deliver progress reports and participate actively as a project team member.

Perform the project management role on smaller projects aligned with accepted project management principles.

Support peers and teams in specific areas of a project, such as functional testing, application configuration, data migration.

Participate in delivery projects, supporting the lifecycle of Enterprise Applications projects.

Executing functional testing of assigned applications.

Participate in discussions around process design and configuration.

Provide support documentation, system testing and authorizations.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Knowledge and understanding of IT industry environment and business needs

Excellent understanding of the business process

Excellent project and/or program management skills

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Interpersonal skills with the ability to develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

The ability to work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders to ensure that the delivery of business transformation

Good creativity and the ability to work with abstract concepts

Extensive knowledge of systems, software, and programming languages

Ability to focus on detail with an understanding of how it impacts the business strategically

Excellent client service orientation

Ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders and colleagues at all levels

Ability to work in high-pressure situations

Ability to establish and manage processes and practices through collaboration and the understanding of business

Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

SAP certification preferred

Required Experience:

Demonstrated experience working in SAP PP

Demonstrated experience in S/4 Hana

Experience working across project lifecycles from scoping to post go-live

Demonstrated experience of the functional aspects of the application or system

Demonstrated experience of business processes and associated technology

Demonstrated experience in providing technical guidance for the planning, design implementation of enterprise applications

Demonstrated experience in client engagement

Desired Skills:

SAP PP

S/4 HANA

S4 HANA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

