Senior UI UX Designer

The purpose of this role is to manage UX/UI design across omnichannel and mobile platforms as well as web-based retail services. In addition, this role is responsible for continuously improving the customer experience and journey in order to deliver an engaging and friction-free experience.

Key Performance Indicators

Works collaboratively with other teams to conceptualize and deliver usable & engaging experiences across web and mobile platforms

Creates clear user experience vision, user journeys, end to end-user experiences, UI specifications, wireframes, and prototypes

Validates solutions through research and customer feedback, evaluate and understand the impact, gaps and opportunities to improve.

Develops end-to-end experience maps and personas to provide the cross functional teams with insights into end-user needs.

Continuously identify and incorporate qualitative and quantitative data in pursuit of frictionless UX

Evangelize UX & UI best practices to our partners and stakeholders

Skills and Experience

Relevant Bachelor’s degree

3-5 years’ experience in UX/UI design/ manager

Proficient in Agile software development environment

Experience in progressive trends in web apps and UX best practices

Good understanding of the end-to-end iterative design process.

Experience conducting user research and strong knowledge of qualitative research methodologies

Must be able to produce a portfolio of end-to-end product design work that showcases your involvement, from research and discovery to visual design and engineering implementation support.

Desired Skills:

App design

Digital Marketing

Web Design

E – Commerce

User Experience

UX

UI

Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

