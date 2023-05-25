Senior UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

May 25, 2023

The purpose of this role is to manage UX/UI design across omnichannel and mobile platforms as well as web-based retail services. In addition, this role is responsible for continuously improving the customer experience and journey in order to deliver an engaging and friction-free experience.

Key Performance Indicators

  • Works collaboratively with other teams to conceptualize and deliver usable & engaging experiences across web and mobile platforms
  • Creates clear user experience vision, user journeys, end to end-user experiences, UI specifications, wireframes, and prototypes
  • Validates solutions through research and customer feedback, evaluate and understand the impact, gaps and opportunities to improve.
  • Develops end-to-end experience maps and personas to provide the cross functional teams with insights into end-user needs.
  • Continuously identify and incorporate qualitative and quantitative data in pursuit of frictionless UX
  • Evangelize UX & UI best practices to our partners and stakeholders

Skills and Experience

  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree
  • 3-5 years’ experience in UX/UI design/ manager
  • Proficient in Agile software development environment
  • Experience in progressive trends in web apps and UX best practices
  • Good understanding of the end-to-end iterative design process.
  • Experience conducting user research and strong knowledge of qualitative research methodologies
  • Must be able to produce a portfolio of end-to-end product design work that showcases your involvement, from research and discovery to visual design and engineering implementation support.

Desired Skills:

  • App design
  • Digital Marketing
  • Web Design
  • E – Commerce
  • User Experience
  • UX
  • UI
  • Design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position