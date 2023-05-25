The biggest IT company in South Africa is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team, Hybrid role – Offering exposure to the most advanced core stack available to people in South Africa
Desired Skills:
- azure Cloud
- CDH
- PosgreDB
- MS SQL
- Database Management
- Knime Analytics
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The biggest IT company in South Africa is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team
What they offer
– Cutting Edge Global IT system Landscape and processes
– Flexible working of 1960 hours over 12 month period
– High work life balance
– Remote/On-site work location flexibility
– High motivating, Energetic, and fast-paced working
– Dynamic Global Team collaboration
Please mail [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid Role
- Fuel Claims
- Food Claims