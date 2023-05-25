Solutions Architect

May 25, 2023

The biggest IT company in South Africa is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team, Hybrid role – Offering exposure to the most advanced core stack available to people in South Africa

Desired Skills:

  • azure Cloud
  • CDH
  • PosgreDB
  • MS SQL
  • Database Management
  • Knime Analytics
  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

What they offer

– Cutting Edge Global IT system Landscape and processes
– Flexible working of 1960 hours over 12 month period
– High work life balance
– Remote/On-site work location flexibility
– High motivating, Energetic, and fast-paced working
– Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Please mail [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid Role
  • Fuel Claims
  • Food Claims

