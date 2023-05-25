VIP & Express Tech Officer -Evdb

Broad overview:
- Network Infrastructure Management: Configuring, deploying, and maintaining network devices such as routers, switches, and firewalls to ensure optimal network performance and connectivity.
- Network Troubleshooting: Identifying and resolving network issues by analyzing logs, monitoring network traffic, and using diagnostic tools to diagnose and troubleshoot connectivity, performance, or security problems.
- Network Security: Implementing and maintaining network security measures, including access control lists, firewall configurations, and virtual private networks (VPNs), to protect the network infrastructure from unauthorized access and potential threats.
- Network Monitoring: Monitoring network performance, availability, and utilization using network monitoring tools to identify potential bottlenecks, trends, or issues, and taking proactive measures to optimize network performance.
- Network Documentation: Creating and maintaining accurate network documentation, including network diagrams, IP address schemes, device configurations, and network policies and procedures.
- Network Design and Configuration: Designing and configuring IP networks, including VLANs (Virtual Local Area Networks), routing protocols, and IP addressing schemes, to support the organization’s network requirements.
- Network Troubleshooting: Diagnosing and resolving IP-related network issues, such as IP conflicts, routing problems, or connectivity disruptions, by using troubleshooting tools and techniques.
- IP Routing: Configuring and managing IP routing protocols (e.g., OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) to enable proper routing of IP packets within the network infrastructure.
- Network Security: Implementing IP-based security measures, such as access control lists (ACLs), network address translation (NAT), and VPNs, to protect the network from unauthorized access and mitigate potential security threats.
- Network Monitoring and Performance Optimization: Monitoring IP network performance using tools and technologies, analyzing network traffic patterns, and optimizing network configurations to maximize efficiency and minimize latency or packet loss.
Minimum Requirements:
3-5 years experience
CCNA Certified
IP experience
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- IP
- Network Engineer