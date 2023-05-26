AMD Ryzen 7020 C-Series boosts Chromebooks

AMD has announced the new lineup of AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors, bringing modern performance and technologies to everyday Chromebooks.

With speeds of up to 4,3GHz, up to four cores and eight threads built on proven “Zen 2” architecture, and powerful AMD RDNA 2 integrated graphics, these processors are engineered to deliver fast and responsive performance for modern productivity, video conferencing, learning apps, and streaming applications.

Built on 6nm technology, AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors enable up to 19,5 hours of expected battery life on Athlon Silver 7120C processors and up to 17 hours of expected battery life on Ryzen 3 7320C processors. Meant for productivity and multitasking workloads common to educational and front-line workloads, AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors are designed to run faster and longer than previous ChromeOS processors.

“Our Ryzen 7020 C-Series processors continue to redefine performance for everyday Chromebooks,” says Jason Banta, corporate vice-president and GM: client OEM at AMD. “Whether you’re a student using learning apps or a professional who needs a streamlined computing solution for productivity, you can expect uncompromised performance and excellent battery life, delivering a seamless experience overall.”

AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors offer up to four high performance cores, eight threads and up to 4,3GHz boost. The AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor delivers 1,6-times higher average performance across tested workloads than the previous generation mainstream Ryzen processor-powered Chromebooks and delivers a 15% performance advantage5 than the competition with up to 3,5 hours longer battery life.

Meanwhile the AMD Athlon Silver 7120C processer offers 1,8-times higher average performance uplift compared to a competing ARM-based device. Modern features and connectivity include high speed LPDDR5 memory and compatibility with the latest wireless technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics also support up to three external 4K displays for high-resolution streaming.

“We’ve been impressed with the combination of raw power and efficiency AMD has brought to a variety of Chromebooks,” says John Solomon, vice-president and GM of ChromeOS at Google. “We’re excited for AMD’s 7020 C-Series processors to continue that excellent track record. As the number of apps, new features, and hardware on ChromeOS continues to grow, we count on AMD’s chips to provide our users a smooth and reliable experience, all while keeping their data and privacy safe.”

Chromebook systems featuring Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors are expected to be available from global OEM partners beginning in Q2 2023.