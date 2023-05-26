Application Developer at Thoughtware – Gauteng Sandown

One of our clients, a global mobile application developer that develops leading technology solutions, is looking to recruit experienced and inexperienced Application Developers. The main requirements for this position are the following:

Our client is looking to hire professionals who are passionate about the industry and have the ability to design, develop and maintain mobile and web applications. The developers will work on worldwide projects based out of South Africa. The candidate must have project management skills as well as time management skills in order to work on multiple projects simultaneously. They will be responsible for creating visually appealing and user-friendly web and mobile applications. The candidate must have the motivation to continuously implement self-improvement through researching the newest software technologies. Skills in Microsoft Maui, Xamarin, Visual Studio, C, Angular, React. Occasional travel to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the USA will be required.

Salary will be based on the candidate skills and CV.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Maui

Xamarin

Visual Studio

C

Angular

React

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

Jquery

Bootstrap

MVC

Vb.Net

razor

IIS

Asp.Net

WebAPI

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Thoughtware is a global mobile application developer that develops leading technology solutions.

