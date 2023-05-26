Applications Engineer (Dewatering) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Requirements:

  • Technical qualification i.e. B Sc, B Eng, B tech, Tech Diploma or other related tertiary qualification.
  • Minimum 5 Years relevant experience in the mining/water/ wastewater industry in the applications of dewatering.
  • Sound knowledge of fluid-based technologies.
  • Direct pumping industry experience
  • Driver’s license and own car.
  • Ability to travel, local, national and international.
  • Ability to function in Underground Mines, Contruction sites, Water & Waste Water Plants
  • The applications and working of dewatering products & technologies.

Skills & Competencies

  • Technical capability or aptitude
  • Presentation skills
  • Good Knowledge of maintenance management systems and repairs.
  • Experience into Africa (Advantageous)
  • Computer literate (MS Office – Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
  • Applications and working of various pumps technologies
  • Resolving complex pump related technical and application problems
  • Pumps system troubleshooting experience
  • Technical pump selections, pipe & pressure systems and pump station designs

Desired Skills:

  • Pump knowlegde
  • Pump systems
  • Pipe and pressure systems
  • Product Knowledge
  • Applications
  • Dewatering products and technologies
  • Pump technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position