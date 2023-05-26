Applications Engineer (Dewatering)

Requirements:
- Technical qualification i.e. B Sc, B Eng, B tech, Tech Diploma or other related tertiary qualification.
- Minimum 5 Years relevant experience in the mining/water/ wastewater industry in the applications of dewatering.
- Sound knowledge of fluid-based technologies.
- Direct pumping industry experience
- Driver’s license and own car.
- Ability to travel, local, national and international.
- Ability to function in Underground Mines, Contruction sites, Water & Waste Water Plants
- The applications and working of dewatering products & technologies.
Skills & Competencies
- Technical capability or aptitude
- Presentation skills
- Good Knowledge of maintenance management systems and repairs.
- Experience into Africa (Advantageous)
- Computer literate (MS Office – Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
- Applications and working of various pumps technologies
- Resolving complex pump related technical and application problems
- Pumps system troubleshooting experience
- Technical pump selections, pipe & pressure systems and pump station designs
Desired Skills:
- Pump knowlegde
- Pump systems
- Pipe and pressure systems
- Product Knowledge
- Applications
- Dewatering products and technologies
- Pump technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree