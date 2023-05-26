C#. Net (API) Developer at Interfront

As the Senior C#. Net (API) Developer your Purpose will be :

To be involved in the development of a public facing website based on Microsoft products, including the development of API’s (Application Program Interfaces) and message integration functionality. The development will be done using C# within the Microsoft IDE to develop service oriented Microsoft DotNet based applications.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Provide guidance and assistance to more junior developers to ensure they deliver quality work within the agreed timeframes.

Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment, include the role as leading Developer within a team.

Experience with integration solutions utilising both JSON and XML message exchange.

Experience with XML messaging and schema validation of these messages is important within an IBM MQ Client interaction.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

*Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies:

In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge

DotNet 4.7.2

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)

XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)

SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio

SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

SOAP/REST Services

IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

NET MVC 5.2.7

Entity Framework 6.2.0

Jquery 3.4.1

Web API 5.2.7

Java Script

CSS

HTML

*Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Attention to Detail, Analytical thinking.

Finisher, Planning and Organising, Working under Pressure, Working to high demand Deadlines

Own transport and Remote access capability to internet that is reliable

Desired Skills:

GIT

UML

OWASP

ASP.NET

C#. NET

XML

DOTNET 4.7.2

Restful services

MS SQL

SOAP UI

Java Script

HTML

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Remuneration benefits

Cost to company

– Competitive salary

– Performance bonus

– Medical aid

– Retirement annuity

– Group life and Income protection

Leave

– 24 days annual leave

– Study leave

– Sick leave

– Paternity leave

– 4 months fully paid maternity leave

– Family responsibility leave

– Office shut down in December between Christmas and New Years day

Environment

– Great team environment

– Flexible working hours

– Superb, highly skilled and diverse team

– Relaxed dress code

– Wellness days

– Employee wellness programme for all staff

– Referral commission

– Walking distance to the Sanctuary Shopping Centre – Somerset West

Development opportunities

– Training and career development

– Study assistance (if one is studying towards a qualification which is in line with the company objectives)

