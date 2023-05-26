Data Analyst(Massmart)

BI DEVELOPER – CAPE TOWN
An exciting position for a large concern based in the South of Cape Town
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Visualisation/Dashboard DeliverySpecification Draft
- Build Visualisation according to business needs
- Ensure data feeds are in place and accurate
- Understand business requirement and revert into data modelling, script to extract data from data source
Data & Analysis
- Perform complex data analysis in support of ad-hoc and ongoing requests in terms of data quality
- Develop methodologies and methods for analysing and presenting data in PowerBI.
- Efficient compilation and presentation of divisional and functional reports, data trends and analysis in the correct visualisation tool.
Stakeholder Management
- Develop effective relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organisations, including group support and service providers.
- Provide support to stakeholder requests and queries in competent, efficient and professional manner
- Build mutually beneficial working relationships with stakeholders, with a willingness to resolve and support business needs, while actively living the company values.
- Being dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; gets first-hand-customer
- information and uses it for improvements in the products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and gains their trust and respect.
Query Resolution
- Taking ownership of queries and ensuring that they are resolved timeously and effectively.
- Provide first time resolution on enquiries and discerning whether further intervention or escalation is required.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Visualisation/Dashboard
- DeliverySpecification Draft