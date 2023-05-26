Data Analyst(Massmart)

BI DEVELOPER – CAPE TOWN

An exciting position for a large concern based in the South of Cape Town

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Visualisation/Dashboard DeliverySpecification Draft

Build Visualisation according to business needs

Ensure data feeds are in place and accurate

Understand business requirement and revert into data modelling, script to extract data from data source

Data & Analysis

Perform complex data analysis in support of ad-hoc and ongoing requests in terms of data quality

Develop methodologies and methods for analysing and presenting data in PowerBI.

Efficient compilation and presentation of divisional and functional reports, data trends and analysis in the correct visualisation tool.

Stakeholder Management

Develop effective relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organisations, including group support and service providers.

Provide support to stakeholder requests and queries in competent, efficient and professional manner

Build mutually beneficial working relationships with stakeholders, with a willingness to resolve and support business needs, while actively living the company values.

Being dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; gets first-hand-customer

information and uses it for improvements in the products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and gains their trust and respect.

Query Resolution

Taking ownership of queries and ensuring that they are resolved timeously and effectively.

Provide first time resolution on enquiries and discerning whether further intervention or escalation is required.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Visualisation/Dashboard

