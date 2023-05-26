Data Manager (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Berea

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate the data processing and management activities of research projects such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing, preparing and designing databases and performance dashboards, and establishing data quality control tools

Location:

Hillbrow – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Provide technical input into research tool and database design, analysis, and interpretation of data

Develop and implement data management work plans

Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs

Develop and implement data quality and performance management tools

Quality assures all data is in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs

Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects

Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required

Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving

Participate in and represent the data management team at meetings as required

Raise and resolve data queries with principal investigators

Provide support to the relevant project staff

Import and export data between data management software programs

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Data Transformation

Coach and train other members of the team to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Oversee and guide the work of the data capturers to ensure work is completed timeously and of high quality

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Information Technology Diploma or Degree or Certification in Database Programming/Software Engineering (Microsoft SQL Server, Access, N+, A+, Microsoft Certification Professional)

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 2 year’s experience in data management

Relevant experience in database development and design

Good IT programming skills especially SQL and Power BI

Experience in logical data modeling, database performance tuning, troubleshooting, and database backup and recovery

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in good clinical practice and experience in clinical trials or research environments will be an advantage

Additional experience in data management, analysis, and reporting. Knowledge of MS Access and SQL will be an advantage

Thorough with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages

Able to work to deadlines

Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times. Sound interpersonal and communication skills

Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 05 June 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position