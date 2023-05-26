Dell, Nvidia debut Project Helix for secure, on-premises generative AI

Dell Technologies and Nvidia have announced a joint initiative to make it easier for businesses to build and use generative AI models on premises to quickly and securely deliver better customer service, market intelligence, enterprise search, and a range of other capabilities.

Project Helix will deliver a series of full-stack solutions with technical expertise and pre-built tools based on Dell and Nvidia infrastructure and software. It includes a complete blueprint to help enterprises use their proprietary data and more easily deploy generative AI responsibly and accurately.

“Project Helix gives enterprises purpose-built AI models to more quickly and securely gain value from the immense amounts of data underused today,” says Jeff Clarke, vice-chairman and co-chief operating officer of Dell Technologies. “With highly scalable and efficient infrastructure, enterprises can create a new wave of generative AI solutions that can reinvent their industries.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, comments: “We are at a historic moment, when incredible advances in generative AI are intersecting with enterprise demand to do more with less. With Dell Technologies, we’ve designed extremely scalable, highly efficient infrastructure that enables enterprises to transform their business by securely using their own data to build and operate generative AI applications.”

Project Helix simplifies enterprise generative AI deployments with a tested combination of optimised hardware and software, all available from Dell. This delivers the power to convert enterprise data into smarter, higher value outcomes, while maintaining data privacy. These solutions will help companies quickly deploy customised AI applications that drive trusted decisions from their own data to grow and scale their businesses.

Project Helix will support the complete generative AI lifecycle – from infrastructure provisioning, modeling, training, fine-tuning, application development and deployment, to deploying inference and streamlining results. The validated designs help enterprises quickly build on-premises generative AI infrastructure at scale.

Dell PowerEdge servers are optimized to deliver performance for generative AI training and AI inferencing. The combination of Dell servers with Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Nvidia Networking form the infrastructure backbone for these workloads. Customers can pair this infrastructure with resilient and scalable unstructured data storage.

With all Dell Validated Designs, customers can use the enterprise features of Dell server and storage software, with observability through Dell CloudIQ software. Project Helix also includes Nvidia AI Enterprise software to provide tools for customers as they move through the AI lifecycle. Nvidia AI Enterprise includes more than 100 frameworks, pretrained models and development tools such as the Nvidia NeMo large language model framework and NeMo Guardrails software for building topical, safe and secure generative AI chatbots.

Project Helix includes security and privacy built into foundational components, such as Secured Component Verification. Protecting data on-premises reduces inherent risk and helps companies meet regulatory requirements.