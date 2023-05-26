Developer – C#.Net (API) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Develop public website with Microsoft products, C#, and API/message integration. Support/refactor existing code, extend for new functionality, and add integration points for various user channels including mobile apps.

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Refine and implement new requirements in collaboration with business analysts.

Refactor and improve code for maintainability and adaptability.

Follow and develop software development processes and standards in a team environment.

Evaluate and enhance application performance and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to ensure functionality.

Create technical documentation for system components and usage.

Conduct root cause analysis on bugs and fix them.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios.

Incorporate work done by other developers and debug other people’s code as necessary.

Relevant tertiary qualification.

5+ years relevant development experience.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft web development tool sets.

Experience with JSON and XML message exchange integration solutions.

Familiarity with XML messaging and schema validation for IBM MQ Client interaction.

