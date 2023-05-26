Developer – C#.Net (API) (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Support and develop functionality and components.

Collaborate with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve code for maintainability and adaptability.

Follow/develop software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and enhance application performance and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to ensure intended functionality.

Produce technical documentation for system components and usage instructions.

Perform root cause analysis on bugs and fix issues in integrated systems.

Build and deploy system on application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios.

Integrate work done by other developers and debug code as necessary.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/Computer/Engineering Sciences

10+ years relevant experience in software development.

2 – 3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer, including leading a team.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft web development tool sets.

Experience with JSON and XML message exchange for integration solutions.

Proficiency in XML messaging and schema validation with IBM MQ Client interaction.

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on UML design models.

Understanding of SDLC process, tools, and techniques for software development.

Familiarity with source control applications (preferably GIT) and documentation tools.

Knowledge of OWASP top 10 security vulnerabilities and their impact on application solutions.

Experience in monitoring and optimising web server and site technical performance.

Proficiency in ASP.Net, C#.Net, .Net 4.7.2, and SQL with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards).

Experience with SoapUI/Postman for testing, Visual Studio for development, and SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards for database management.

Familiarity with SOAP/REST Services and IBM MQ Series Client interaction.

In-depth understanding of:

ASP.Net MVC 5.2.7 / Entity Framework 6.2.0 / jQuery 3.4.1



Web API 5.2.7 / JavaScript / CSS / HTML.

Ability to deliver production-quality software with attention to detail and extensive unit testing.

Job ID:

J104232

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Software Developer

API

ASP.Net

