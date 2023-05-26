Feature Analyst at Tata Consultancy Services

This role allows for remote working. The company implements a hybrid model that requires certain days to be in the office. This role in the Technology Operations Team requires a Feature Analyst with strong technical background and proven business analysis skills at a senior level. The focus area is International Trade and experience in the environment will be highly beneficial.

Identifies and establishes scope and parameters of requirements analysis on a project-by-project basis to define project impact, outcome criteria, and metrics.

Performing requirements elicitation and analysis and validate the business needs of all stakeholders.

Analyses and verifies requirements for completeness, consistency, comprehensibility, feasibility, and conformity to standards.

Works with stakeholders and project team to prioritize collected requirements.

Translates conceptual customer requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible to developers/project team.

Develops and conduct peer reviews of the business requirements to ensure that requirement specifications are correctly interpreted.

Assists with the interpretation of customer requirements into feasible options and solutions and communicating these back to the business stakeholders.

Manages and tracks the status of requirements throughout the project lifecycle; enforce and redefine as necessary. Ensuring developed solutions meet business needs and requirementsthroughout the SDLC.

Communicates changes, enhancements, and modifications of business requirements – verbally or through written documentation – to project managers, sponsors, and other stakeholders so that issues and solutions are understood.

Develops and utilizes standard templates to accurately and concisely write requirements specifications.

Research, reviews, and analyses the effectiveness and efficiency of existing requirements-gathering processes and develop strategies for enhancing or further leveraging these processes.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

End-To-End process modelling and process re-engineering utilizing approved and industry standard methods and techniques.

Creating process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to developers and/or the project team.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Partner with stakeholders across business units (ex: sales, finance, security, compliance) to develop analyses and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with production, managerial, and executive teams

Performing QA, regression and user acceptance testing and assisting Test Leads to define strategy and approaches and test case development.

Driving an Agile delivery approach with the agile delivery team.

Ownership and effective management of the Kanban Board and Delivery items for the Scrum team.

Supporting the Scrum Master in scrum team activities.

Supporting the Project Manager in management activities, including scope management, stakeholder management and timely delivery.

Owning and driving the Definition of Done to ensure efficient development of solutions.

Supporting business transition and establishing change.

Conducting training of any stakeholders required.

Serve as thought leader for technical business processes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels.

Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts.

Desired Skills:

stakeholder

SDLC

Agile

Scrum

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

