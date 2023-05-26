Intermediate Systems Analyst

A Systems Analyst role that is more like a Business Systems Analyst role. Exciting opportunity to work across multiple systems as well as applications. Flex your CI knowledge as well as strong systems. Hybrid working in Cape Town

What you will be doing in your hybrid role in Cape Town

To liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals to ensure system problems, enhancements and

developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures. Including:

1) Effective investigation of system problems and analysis of system enhancement requests

2) Make recommendations on software solutions to be developed in order to meet business requirements

3) Compile user requests into system requirements specifications

4) Perform functional testing to ensure solutions implemented/developed will resolve issues and customer requests.

Continuous improvement

Cost containment

Drive customer-centricity

Knowledge management

Network key relationships

Specialist support to projects

What you need :

Experience

3 –4 years relevant systems analyst experience

Need to be familiar with multiple varieties of programming languages, operating systems, and computer hardware platforms.

Qualifications

3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology and certification on relevant IT systems

Please note that you need to have a valid SA ID number to apply for this role and already be based in Cape Town

For more information please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business systems

Business Analysis

Hybrid working

Systems analyst

