Intermediate Systems Analyst

A Systems Analyst role that is more like a Business Systems Analyst role. Exciting opportunity to work across multiple systems as well as applications. Flex your CI knowledge as well as strong systems. Hybrid working in Cape Town
What you will be doing in your hybrid role in Cape Town
To liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals to ensure system problems, enhancements and
developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures. Including:
1) Effective investigation of system problems and analysis of system enhancement requests
2) Make recommendations on software solutions to be developed in order to meet business requirements
3) Compile user requests into system requirements specifications
4) Perform functional testing to ensure solutions implemented/developed will resolve issues and customer requests.
Continuous improvement
Cost containment
Drive customer-centricity
Knowledge management
Network key relationships
Specialist support to projects
What you need :
Experience
3 –4 years relevant systems analyst experience
Need to be familiar with multiple varieties of programming languages, operating systems, and computer hardware platforms.
Qualifications
3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology and certification on relevant IT systems
Please note that you need to have a valid SA ID number to apply for this role and already be based in Cape Town
For more information please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business systems
- Business Analysis
- Hybrid working
- Systems analyst