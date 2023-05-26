IT Engineer at Enterprise Outsourcing – Gauteng Sandown

One of our clients a leading IT service provider with operations in Southern Africa, Australia, USA and Europe is looking for IT Engineers for their Sandton oce. The main requirements for this position are the following:

Our client is looking to hire professionals, with or without experience that is passionate to resolve IT related problems, as well as creating an enhanced customer experience for our clients. The candidate must have project management skills as well as time management skills in order to address issues logged by the clients in a professional and timely manner. The candidate must be able to do research and solve problems on a daily basis, as well as have the motivation to continually improve themselves by keeping up-to date with latest trends and developments within the IT field. The successful candidate will work on a rotational shift schedule as our client operations run 24 hours 7 days a

week as well as travel to client’s sites as needed.

Salary is based on the candidate’s skills and CV.

Desired Skills:

Service desk

Desktop support

A+

N+

MCITP

MSCE

Adaptable

Analytical

Customer Service

Passionate

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year [other] Information Technology

Less than 1 year Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Enterprise Outsourcing has successfully positioned itself as a leader in IT and data solutions by focusing on customising technology to meet clients’ specific business needs. The company enables a competitive advantage for any sized business on a global scale through innovative, secure, managed and tailored digital solutions.

Enterprise Outsourcing operates both national and local area networks providing hosted applications and IT services for corporations and service providers. We equip clients with competitive and cutting-edge IT capabilities, aligning IT solutions with their overall business strategy and executing the most efficient processes. Our business model is defined by forging close and productive relationships with clients in delivering high quality service and a customer experience that exceeds expectation.

