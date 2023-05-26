We are recruiting a IT Project Manager to join our team in Waterfall, Midrand.
Role Objective:
Align projects with business goals, construct detailed project plans. Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders.
Qualification Required:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree or higher diploma with qualifications in telecommunication, business management information technology and related fields.
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL V4
- Project management qualification, Business Management or similar
Experience required:
- Planning and co-ordination of work/tasks,
- Communication and managing of transitions in an IT environment
- Working with the clients and operational teams
- Change management
- Knowledge of IT Cloud environments
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Align projects with business goals
- Construct detailed project plans
- Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders.
- Planning, budgeting, managing, and reporting on a project with the use of various project management methodologies.
- Project risk management
- Project communication plan
- Manage scope change
- Knowledge of Waterfall and Agile project practices
Work environment:
- The work environment is a hybrid of remote and office days
- It is internal and external customer facing
Travel:
- Yes, if customer meetings are required
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML