Our clients in the transport and logistics industry is looking for a highly skilled IT Specialist to join their team on a contract basis.

Main Purpose of the Role

The end-to-end testing of all in-house applications as part of the SDLC process prior to deployment to Production Environment.

This includes functional, regression, integration testing with client IT teams as well as UAT with the relevant stakeholders.

Basic Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Job Related Requirements

BSc. Degree or 3-year Diploma minimum in IT (Software Development) – Advantageous

Minimum 3 years testing experience

Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement

Experience in Software Testing Tools – JIRA/X-ray or similar

Understanding/testing of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture

Testing via Applications UI and/or SOAP UI

MS SQL – Query writing, reporting

Duties and Responsibilities

– Create test plans and test cases for projects and change requests off BRS and technical specification documents.

– Peer review test documents

– Test all systems using a combination of test techniques (white box, black box, functional, data, integration, regression, load etc.)

– Test for data seeding through databases for end to end testing

– Assist internal and external customers with End to End integration testing

– Partake in UAT with relevant stakeholders when needed

– Defects logging, retesting and closure in JIRA/XRay software package

– Test progress reporting in JIRA/Xray software package

– Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies

– Contributes to the quality center of excellence

