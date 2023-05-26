IT Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our clients in the transport and logistics industry is looking for a highly skilled IT Specialist to join their team on a contract basis.
Main Purpose of the Role
The end-to-end testing of all in-house applications as part of the SDLC process prior to deployment to Production Environment.
This includes functional, regression, integration testing with client IT teams as well as UAT with the relevant stakeholders.
Basic Minimum Requirements
Matric / Grade 12
Job Related Requirements
BSc. Degree or 3-year Diploma minimum in IT (Software Development) – Advantageous
Minimum 3 years testing experience
Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement
Experience in Software Testing Tools – JIRA/X-ray or similar
Understanding/testing of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture
Testing via Applications UI and/or SOAP UI
MS SQL – Query writing, reporting
Duties and Responsibilities
– Create test plans and test cases for projects and change requests off BRS and technical specification documents.
– Peer review test documents
– Test all systems using a combination of test techniques (white box, black box, functional, data, integration, regression, load etc.)
– Test for data seeding through databases for end to end testing
– Assist internal and external customers with End to End integration testing
– Partake in UAT with relevant stakeholders when needed
– Defects logging, retesting and closure in JIRA/XRay software package
– Test progress reporting in JIRA/Xray software package
– Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies
– Contributes to the quality center of excellence
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Logistics
- Transport
- Software Development