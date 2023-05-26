IT Technical Manager at Tipp Focus Group – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Manage Clint’s IT systems, resources and operations in an integrated approach

Participate and manage all communication IS technical direction and initiatives

Manage IT infrastructure and resources

Undertake capacity planning and technology direction and present proposals to management;

Day-to-Day management of back office resources;

Design and maintain all IT Process according operation policies through standardisation of methods

Overlook database design

Designing and preparing reports for management

Manage all aspect of the end to end release process

Ensure coordination of build and test environments teams and release teams

Deal with storage and traceability or auditability of controlled software in both centralized and distributed systems

Monitor all communication for each customer to assess operations within time frame

Prepare designs and evaluate all balancing functions as required by IT departments and other functional areas

Consult with management to provide input and manage IT project specifications and procedures Consult or negotiate with management to prepare project specification

Assess project feasibility by analysing technology resources needs and demand

Manage the release package design, build and configuration

Manage release package acceptance including business signoff

Manage service roll out planning include method of deployment

Manage release package testing to predefined acceptance criteria

Obtain sign-off for the release package for implantation

Audit hardware and software before and after the implementation of release package changes

Analyse all continuous up-gradation process through various proactive self-initiated projects

Develop or implement policies, standards or procedures

Draft policies, standards and procedures

Consult with relevant stakeholders

Submit for approval

Ensure the implementation of approved policies, standards and procedures

Manage the security of clint’s data, network and backup systems Administer and provide upgrade to systems and escalate issues

Ensure systems security and security documentation

Determine the availability of systems and IT network application process

Design, implement and ensure efficient maintenance and compliance to all disaster recovery plans.

Daily monitor network performance and review security threats

Propose and Implement cyber security initiatives

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science

Experience

5 years’ experience at middle management level with naturaladabas programming language, TSO, JCL application design capacity

Knowledge

Knowledge of system development life cycle

Knowledge of FTP protocol

Knowledge of Cloud, OnPrem and other related infrastructure solutions

Knowledge of network protocols

Knowledge of Oracle and SQL database designs and implementation

Knowledge of Enterprise Architecture

Knowledge of C#, JAVA, API and WebServices and applicable frameworks

Willingness to travel.

Desired Skills:

C#

JAVA

API

travel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Registration Information and Communication Technology provide core administrative support services for property registration and support systems; and also provide electronic document management system and archival support. In order to fulfill its mandate and ensure operational efficiencies, the Chief Directorate requires a Technical Manager who will be responsible for amongst other functions

– Maintaining, driving, supervising and implementing robust technical standards, systems and processes;

– Influencing technology strategies and decisions with a high-level of expertise and knowledge; and

– Provide direction and support to ensure compliance with relevant legislative specifications and standards

Learn more/Apply for this position