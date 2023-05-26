IT Technical Manager at Tipp Focus Group

- Manage Clint’s IT systems, resources and operations in an integrated approach
- Participate and manage all communication IS technical direction and initiatives
- Manage IT infrastructure and resources
- Undertake capacity planning and technology direction and present proposals to management;
- Day-to-Day management of back office resources;
- Design and maintain all IT Process according operation policies through standardisation of methods
- Overlook database design
- Designing and preparing reports for management
- Manage all aspect of the end to end release process
- Ensure coordination of build and test environments teams and release teams
- Deal with storage and traceability or auditability of controlled software in both centralized and distributed systems
- Monitor all communication for each customer to assess operations within time frame
- Prepare designs and evaluate all balancing functions as required by IT departments and other functional areas
- Consult with management to provide input and manage IT project specifications and procedures Consult or negotiate with management to prepare project specification
- Assess project feasibility by analysing technology resources needs and demand
- Manage the release package design, build and configuration
- Manage release package acceptance including business signoff
- Manage service roll out planning include method of deployment
- Manage release package testing to predefined acceptance criteria
- Obtain sign-off for the release package for implantation
- Audit hardware and software before and after the implementation of release package changes
- Analyse all continuous up-gradation process through various proactive self-initiated projects
Develop or implement policies, standards or procedures
- Draft policies, standards and procedures
- Consult with relevant stakeholders
- Submit for approval
- Ensure the implementation of approved policies, standards and procedures
Manage the security of clint’s data, network and backup systems Administer and provide upgrade to systems and escalate issues
- Ensure systems security and security documentation
- Determine the availability of systems and IT network application process
- Design, implement and ensure efficient maintenance and compliance to all disaster recovery plans.
- Daily monitor network performance and review security threats
- Propose and Implement cyber security initiatives
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science
Experience
- 5 years’ experience at middle management level with naturaladabas programming language, TSO, JCL application design capacity
Knowledge
- Knowledge of system development life cycle
- Knowledge of FTP protocol
- Knowledge of Cloud, OnPrem and other related infrastructure solutions
- Knowledge of network protocols
- Knowledge of Oracle and SQL database designs and implementation
- Knowledge of Enterprise Architecture
- Knowledge of C#, JAVA, API and WebServices and applicable frameworks
Willingness to travel.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- JAVA
- API
- travel
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Registration Information and Communication Technology provide core administrative support services for property registration and support systems; and also provide electronic document management system and archival support. In order to fulfill its mandate and ensure operational efficiencies, the Chief Directorate requires a Technical Manager who will be responsible for amongst other functions
– Maintaining, driving, supervising and implementing robust technical standards, systems and processes;
– Influencing technology strategies and decisions with a high-level of expertise and knowledge; and
– Provide direction and support to ensure compliance with relevant legislative specifications and standards