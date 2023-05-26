IT Technical Manager at Tipp Focus Group

May 26, 2023

  • Manage Clint’s IT systems, resources and operations in an integrated approach
  • Participate and manage all communication IS technical direction and initiatives
  • Manage IT infrastructure and resources
  • Undertake capacity planning and technology direction and present proposals to management;
  • Day-to-Day management of back office resources;
  • Design and maintain all IT Process according operation policies through standardisation of methods
  • Overlook database design
  • Designing and preparing reports for management
  • Manage all aspect of the end to end release process
  • Ensure coordination of build and test environments teams and release teams
  • Deal with storage and traceability or auditability of controlled software in both centralized and distributed systems
  • Monitor all communication for each customer to assess operations within time frame
  • Prepare designs and evaluate all balancing functions as required by IT departments and other functional areas
  • Consult with management to provide input and manage IT project specifications and procedures Consult or negotiate with management to prepare project specification
  • Assess project feasibility by analysing technology resources needs and demand
  • Manage the release package design, build and configuration
  • Manage release package acceptance including business signoff
  • Manage service roll out planning include method of deployment
  • Manage release package testing to predefined acceptance criteria
  • Obtain sign-off for the release package for implantation
  • Audit hardware and software before and after the implementation of release package changes
  • Analyse all continuous up-gradation process through various proactive self-initiated projects

Develop or implement policies, standards or procedures

  • Draft policies, standards and procedures
  • Consult with relevant stakeholders
  • Submit for approval
  • Ensure the implementation of approved policies, standards and procedures

Manage the security of clint’s data, network and backup systems Administer and provide upgrade to systems and escalate issues

  • Ensure systems security and security documentation
  • Determine the availability of systems and IT network application process
  • Design, implement and ensure efficient maintenance and compliance to all disaster recovery plans.
  • Daily monitor network performance and review security threats
  • Propose and Implement cyber security initiatives

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science

Experience

  • 5 years’ experience at middle management level with naturaladabas programming language, TSO, JCL application design capacity

Knowledge

  • Knowledge of system development life cycle
  • Knowledge of FTP protocol
  • Knowledge of Cloud, OnPrem and other related infrastructure solutions
  • Knowledge of network protocols
  • Knowledge of Oracle and SQL database designs and implementation
  • Knowledge of Enterprise Architecture
  • Knowledge of C#, JAVA, API and WebServices and applicable frameworks

Willingness to travel.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • JAVA
  • API
  • travel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Registration Information and Communication Technology provide core administrative support services for property registration and support systems; and also provide electronic document management system and archival support. In order to fulfill its mandate and ensure operational efficiencies, the Chief Directorate requires a Technical Manager who will be responsible for amongst other functions

– Maintaining, driving, supervising and implementing robust technical standards, systems and processes;
– Influencing technology strategies and decisions with a high-level of expertise and knowledge; and
– Provide direction and support to ensure compliance with relevant legislative specifications and standards

Learn more/Apply for this position