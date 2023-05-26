Java Technical Architect – Rosebank/ Hybrid – R120k PM at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the largest Industrial Relations, Human Capital and Payroll Consulting firms in South Africa is seeking the services of a Java Technical Architect. Your primary focus will be to troubleshoot highly complex problems to establish application architectural standards or frameworks to assess IT risk and design application solutions. You will provide technical insight and direction to steer all platforms towards a common architectural standard and purpose.

Requirements:

Minimum 10 years of experience in building and running large scale systems professionally

Minimum 3 years of experience in an architect role, leading design of complex systems

Minimum 5 years of experience with technology development and delivery

Strong understanding of programming fundamentals, design patterns, building for scalability, performance, high-availability, clustering, and security

10 years + experience in Java /JEE

5 years + Spring boot framework

Experience in interfacing with multi-faceted teams, internally and externally

Proficient in API design using REST, SOAP

Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of architecture design tools

Qualifications:

BSc / Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

The Reference Number for this position is GZ57158 which is a Permanent Hybrid position (between home and Rosebank Offices) offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth Zoutendyk at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

