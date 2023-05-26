Junior Software Developer

May 26, 2023

Academic requirements:

  • Honours Degree / Degree + work experience

Work experience:

  • l-2 years’ work experience
  • Junior developers without honors degrees will need 3+ years ‘experience

Technical requirements/abilities:

  • Must be able to program in C#
  • Must have experience in Microsoft SQL
  • Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)
  • Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process.

Contractual offer:

  • Initial 6-month contract.
  • Long term position sought, but contract offered based on suitability.
  • Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties

Location:
The developer will be based in Port Elizabeth
They will not be required to travel to clients but will be office based

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Angular

