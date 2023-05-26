Junior Software Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Academic requirements:

Honours Degree / Degree + work experience

Work experience:

l-2 years’ work experience

Junior developers without honors degrees will need 3+ years ‘experience

Technical requirements/abilities:

Must be able to program in C#

Must have experience in Microsoft SQL

Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)

Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process.

Contractual offer:

Initial 6-month contract.

Long term position sought, but contract offered based on suitability.

Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties

Location:

The developer will be based in Port Elizabeth

They will not be required to travel to clients but will be office based

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Angular

