.NET Developer

As the senior developer, you will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in development and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

As the senior developer, you will be responsible for setting up the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

To develop operational systems in accordance with Shoprite Standards

To maintain operational systems in accordance with Shoprite Standards

To manage the release process

To provide support to users of the systems

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net

MVC

C#

WCF

WPF

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

South Africa’s largest retailer, is embarking on a Digital Transformation programme.

