.NET Developer – Western Cape Brackenfell

As the senior developer, you will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in development and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.
As the senior developer, you will be responsible for setting up the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.
- To develop operational systems in accordance with Shoprite Standards
- To maintain operational systems in accordance with Shoprite Standards
- To manage the release process
- To provide support to users of the systems
Desired Skills:
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- C#
- WCF
- WPF
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
South Africa’s largest retailer, is embarking on a Digital Transformation programme.